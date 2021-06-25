Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PPL worth $34,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.99. 15,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,696. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

