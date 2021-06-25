Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $151,974,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after buying an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

