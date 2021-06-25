Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

