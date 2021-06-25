Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $21.97 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hologic worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.26. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

