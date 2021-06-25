Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $565.38. 1,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.88. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

