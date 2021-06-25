Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of DaVita worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

