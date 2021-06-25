Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $27.18 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,521 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $27,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $548.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,903. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

