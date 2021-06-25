Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $28.47 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,947 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $28,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

