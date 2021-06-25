Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,786 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Mohawk Industries worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Shares of MHK traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $193.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

