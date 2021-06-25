Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 226,861 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 226,861 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Williams Companies worth $32,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,961. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.