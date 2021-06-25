Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Thor Industries worth $33,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THO traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,439. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

