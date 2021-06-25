Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,301 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $29,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.31. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.