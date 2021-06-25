Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 47,556 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,556 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,526,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 322,525 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $39.13. 62,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,479. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

