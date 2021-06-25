Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 58,609 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,609 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Penske Automotive Group worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAG stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

