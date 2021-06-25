Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 74,545 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,545 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $32,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $9,317,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,304. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

