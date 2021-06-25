Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Down 32.3% This Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $27.29 million and $488,663.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00162544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00098191 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,395.71 or 0.99908803 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,219,204 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

