BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.