British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

