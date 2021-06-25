Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ameren reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.74. 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,483. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 297.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

