Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.42 Million

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce sales of $143.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.16 million to $144.20 million. Banner posted sales of $147.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $559.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $562.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $561.70 million, with estimates ranging from $546.70 million to $585.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of BANR opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.22. Banner has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $6,893,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Banner by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $3,734,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

