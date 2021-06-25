Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $832.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $832.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.00 million and the lowest is $803.95 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.51.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

