Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce sales of $94.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $89.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $369.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $21.35 on Friday. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $611.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luxfer by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.