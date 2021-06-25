Brokerages Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will post $5.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.26 billion and the lowest is $5.15 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year sales of $21.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $82.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

