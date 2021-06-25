Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,047.68 and a beta of 0.64.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $707,652.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $707,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,933. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.