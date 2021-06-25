Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

