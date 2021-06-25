Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report sales of $651.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.80 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $584.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of ENSG opened at $87.01 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,492,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

