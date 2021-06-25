Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.21. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

