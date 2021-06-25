Brokerages Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $704,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 267,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.