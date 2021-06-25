Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $122.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the highest is $124.91 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $490.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.94 million to $492.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $516.32 million, with estimates ranging from $506.42 million to $523.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

