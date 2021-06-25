Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $282.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $128.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of BJRI opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.