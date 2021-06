Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $282.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $128.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of BJRI opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

