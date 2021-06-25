Brokerages Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 million, a PE ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $9,163,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $7,621,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

