Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.20. Comerica reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,649. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.90. Comerica has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

