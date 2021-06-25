Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE:FMC opened at $112.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FMC by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

