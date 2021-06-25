Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 430,499 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 887,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MGNX traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $27.17. 1,564,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.