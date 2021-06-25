Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post sales of $130.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.12 million and the lowest is $130.00 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $523.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $537.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 505,172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NewAge by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

