Brokerages Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:NREF opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

