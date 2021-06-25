Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.24 Million

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post sales of $258.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.08 million and the lowest is $255.57 million. PRA Group posted sales of $271.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,911 shares of company stock worth $646,593 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PRA Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000.

PRAA opened at $39.57 on Friday. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.