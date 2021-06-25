Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce $136.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.30 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $117.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $553.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.27 million to $564.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $609.43 million, with estimates ranging from $539.07 million to $633.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

