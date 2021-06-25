Brokers Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLUG. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.