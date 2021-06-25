Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$46.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$45.36, with a volume of 332,766 shares.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.81%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

