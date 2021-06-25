Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $956,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 81,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 121,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

