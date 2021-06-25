Brown Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.01. 6,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,583. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.23. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

