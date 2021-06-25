Brown Capital Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $17.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,432.68. 26,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,347.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

