Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 23,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 250.1% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,909. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

