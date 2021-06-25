Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,104 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Atlassian worth $22,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 922.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.20.

TEAM stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,796. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $272.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,057.61, a P/E/G ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.14.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

