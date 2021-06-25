BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $288,833.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $36.38 million and approximately $288,833.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00165829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00098777 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,750.76 or 0.99834458 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

