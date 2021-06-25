BTMX Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,882.00 (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.00592967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038449 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

