Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,267.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,267 ($29.62) and last traded at GBX 2,251 ($29.41), with a volume of 17692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,245 ($29.33).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

