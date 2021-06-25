Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Down 31.9% Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $41.80 million and $6.21 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00010588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00593075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 12,370,194 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

