Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

BURL stock opened at $322.61 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.